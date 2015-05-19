“2012 Defense Intelligence Agency document: West will facilitate rise of Islamic State “in order to isolate the Syrian regime’ ”

On Monday, May 18, the conservative government watchdog group Judicial Watch published a selection of formerly classified documents obtained from the U.S. Department of Defense and State Department through a federal lawsuit.
While initial mainstream media reporting is focused on the White House’s handling of the Benghazi consulate attack, a much “bigger picture” admission and confirmation is contained in one of the Defense Intelligence Agency documents circulated in 2012: that an ‘Islamic State’ is desired in Eastern Syria to effect the West’s policies in the region.
Astoundingly, the newly declassified report states that for “THE WEST, GULF COUNTRIES, AND TURKEY [WHO] SUPPORT THE [SYRIAN] OPPOSITION… THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF ESTABLISHING A DECLARED OR UNDECLARED SALAFIST PRINCIPALITY IN EASTERN SYRIA (HASAKA AND DER ZOR), AND THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT THE SUPPORTING POWERS TO THE OPPOSITION WANT, IN ORDER TO ISOLATE THE SYRIAN REGIME…”.
The DIA report, formerly classified “SECRET//NOFORN” and dated August 12, 2012, was circulated widely among various government agencies, including CENTCOM, the CIA, FBI, DHS, NGA, State Dept., and many others.
The document shows that as early as 2012, U.S. intelligence predicted the rise of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS), but instead of clearly delineating the group as an enemy, the report envisions the terror group as a U.S. strategic asset.
While a number of analysts and journalists have documented long ago the role of western intelligence agencies in the formation and training of the armed opposition in Syria, this is the highest level internal U.S. intelligence confirmation of the theory that western governments fundamentally see ISIS as their own tool for regime change in Syria. The document matter-of-factly states just that scenario.
Forensic evidence, video evidence, as well as recent admissions of high-level officials involved (see former Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford’s admissions here and here), have since proven the State Department and CIA’s material support of ISIS terrorists on the Syrian battlefield going back to at least 2012 and 2013 (for a clear example of “forensic evidence”: see UK-based Conflict Armament Research’s report which traced the origins of Croatian anti-tank rockets recovered from ISIS fighters back to a Saudi/CIA joint program via identifiable serial numbers).
The newly released DIA report makes the following summary points concerning “ISI” (in 2012 “Islamic State in Iraq,”) and the soon to emerge ISIS:
- Al-Qaeda drives the opposition in Syria
- The West identifies with the opposition
- The establishment of a nascent Islamic State became a reality only with the rise of the Syrian insurgency (there is no mention of U.S. troop withdrawal from Iraq as a catalyst for Islamic State’s rise, which is the contention of innumerable politicians and pundits; see section 4.D. below)
- The establishment of a “Salafist Principality” in Eastern Syria is “exactly” what the external powers supporting the opposition want (identified as “the West, Gulf Countries, and Turkey”) in order to weaken the Assad government
- “Safe havens” are suggested in areas conquered by Islamic insurgents along the lines of the Libyan model (which translates to so-called no-fly zones as a first act of ‘humanitarian war’; see 7.B.)
- Iraq is identified with “Shia expansion” (8.C)
- A Sunni “Islamic State” could be devastating to “unifying Iraq” and could lead to “the renewing facilitation of terrorist elements from all over the Arab world entering into Iraqi Arena.” (see last non-redacted line in full PDF view.)
_____________________________________________
The following is excerpted from the seven page DIA declassified report (bold-facing is my own):
R 050839Z AUG 12
…
THE GENERAL SITUATION:
A. INTERNALLY, EVENTS ARE TAKING A CLEAR SECTARIAN DIRECTION.
B. THE SALAFIST [sic], THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD, AND AQI ARE THE MAJOR FORCES DRIVING THE INSURGENCY IN SYRIA.
C. THE WEST, GULF COUNTRIES, AND TURKEY SUPPORT THE OPPOSITION; WHILE RUSSIA, CHINA AND IRAN SUPPORT THE REGIME.
…
3.
(C) Al QAEDA – IRAQ (AQI):… B. AQI SUPPORTED THE SYRIAN OPPOSITION FROM THE BEGINNING, BOTH IDEOLOGICALLY AND THROUGH THE MEDIA…
…
4.D. THERE WAS A REGRESSION OF AQI IN THE WESTERN PROVINCES OF IRAQ DURING THE YEARS OF 2009 AND 2010; HOWEVER, AFTER THE RISE OF THE INSURGENCY IN SYRIA, THE RELIGIOUS AND TRIBAL POWERS IN THE REGIONS BEGAN TO SYMPATHIZE WITH THE SECTARIAN UPRISING. THIS (SYMPATHY) APPEARED IN FRIDAY PRAYER SERMONS, WHICH CALLED FOR VOLUNTEERS TO SUPPORT THE SUNNI’S [sic] IN SYRIA.
…
7.
(C) THE FUTURE ASSUMPTIONS OF THE CRISIS:
A. THE REGIME WILL SURVIVE AND HAVE CONTROL OVER SYRIAN TERRITORY.
B. DEVELOPMENT OF THE CURRENT EVENTS INTO PROXY WAR: …OPPOSITION FORCES ARE TRYING TO CONTROL THE EASTERN AREAS (HASAKA AND DER ZOR), ADJACENT TO THE WESTERN IRAQI PROVINCES (MOSUL AND ANBAR), IN ADDITION TO NEIGHBORING TURKISH BORDERS. WESTERN COUNTRIES, THE GULF STATES AND TURKEY ARE SUPPORTING THESE EFFORTS. THIS HYPOTHESIS IS MOST LIKELY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DATA FROM RECENT EVENTS, WHICH WILL HELP PREPARE SAFE HAVENS UNDER INTERNATIONAL SHELTERING, SIMILAR TO WHAT TRANSPIRED IN LIBYA WHEN BENGHAZI WAS CHOSEN AS THE COMMAND CENTER OF THE TEMPORARY GOVERNMENT.
…
8.C. IF THE SITUATION UNRAVELS THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF ESTABLISHING A DECLARED OR UNDECLARED SALAFIST PRINCIPALITY IN EASTERN SYRIA (HASAKA AND DER ZOR), AND THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT THE SUPPORTING POWERS TO THE OPPOSITION WANT, IN ORDER TO ISOLATE THE SYRIAN REGIME, WHICH IS CONSIDERED THE STRATEGIC DEPTH OF THE SHIA EXPANSION (IRAQ AND IRAN)
8.D.1. …ISI COULD ALSO DECLARE AN ISLAMIC STATE THROUGH ITS UNION WITH OTHER TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS IN IRAQ AND SYRIA, WHICH WILL CREATE GRAVE DANGER IN REGARDS TO UNIFYING IRAQ AND THE PROTECTION OF ITS TERRITORY.
Comments
Thanks for this report, I’ve added it to me piece on the Caliphate. ISIS formed as a direct result of the US divide-and-conquer strategy formed mostly in Iraq. We now see a budding Kurdistan and a Sunni-stan, in line with the Yinon Plan promoted by Israel. This explains Obama’s hesitant and limited response to ISIS. It’s all explained here.
Do Me a favor and try that link again,, got a page not found when I clicked “here”
just copy and paste the tinyurl link into your browser, it works
I guess you ment Califake not Caliphate.
Just to quibble – the timing here lines up better with a plot to create Jabhat al-Nusra than to create IS. The former still enjoy wide support and a free pass despite being AL QAEDA, no less. They appeared in Syria, taking places like Raqqah, starting about 4 months after this document, or maybe a bit earlier. In that light, or either way, very interesting document.
However I note IS/Daesh has played “bad cop” to the JaN “good cop” quite well, letting JaN blithely administer parts of Syria without any real worry, to present dead babies and stories on video and get believed, despite being AL QAEDA … suggested possibility: even though this document doesn’t prove it, the West and allies also support ISIS, as Turkey for one clearly has, most time and in most ways it can … in the end it’s to get their real creation accepted as a nice “middle choice.” ANd helps the Saudis et al. throw away some of their most psychopathic products, released from prison sometimes to a commuted sentence of death by killing as many infidels as possible first, in pursuit of a caliphate they’ll never be allowed to keep – they’re just agents of destruction. And the “bad cop” that let’s JaN come out the likely winner.
Similar explanation with extra thoughts here
http://acloserlookonsyria.shoutwiki.com/wiki/Talk:Islamic_State_of_Iraq_and_al-Sham#Alternate_Sponsorship_Theories
I know that the middle east wars were predetermined well in advance. 10 years ago I knew Yemen would fall. Americans do not know history and why things happen as they do.
That’s because they prefer to live like ostriches with their heads in the sand, while listening to idiots like Bill, the wife beater. O’Reilly and Rush, the drug addict, Limbaugh. The reality of life is too POLITICALLY INCORRECT for them to process. Therefore, they need their news and information served up in EUPHEMISTIC terms in order that their feelings don’t get hurt, or that they visualize anything unpleasant to their muddled little senses!
Lebanon next.
Oh please Theresa, like the lamestream media, the lapdogs for Obama, will tell you the truth! Matter of fact, not one word from cnn, msnbc and other leftist media outlets have ever breathed a word that obama has supplied weapons to ISIS to fight a proxy war with Syria. I guess they’re to busy covering up obama’s agenda but at least I can the truth from Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levin, who BTW, is not on obama’s payroll!
One of the saddest things of all is that when this happens, it is not REMOTELY surprising to any of us; wherever we were born, wherever we live, wherever we are a citizen, all this stuff is, at most, shocking; but certainly not surprising.
What sort of a world does every one of us live in? It’s tempting to just groan and say “no shit!” But I’m grateful to everyone who is disseminating this info. I’ve posted on my blog too, because this is stuff which can’t be just ignored. Thanks to both the Levant Report and Judicial Watch (of course!), and everyone else who are not letting this one slide.
Well, despite a lot of knowledge and cynicism about what is going on behind the scenes, this really is making me surprised and furious. It just continues to amaze me that supposedly religious people are behind all this crap. As an atheist I am labeled as having no moral values. Some days I fervently hope there is a God who will punish these depraved fools. Alternatively, the corporations will keep destroying the ecosystems to the point humans and most other species will disappear. Every year I am more relieved that neither of my children will have any. So I also appreciate the dissemination and will try to do something myself.
You are right. If by any chance there actually may be a God and a Heaven, I think a certain number of self-styled “solid godly types” will be surprised by what is awaiting them for all their “good service to the Almighty.” And please keep up the good work with the dissemination and awareness-raising, there may be light at the end of the tunnel some time in the near future. Although online is a double (or thousand) edged sword, at least with the internet, people can spread this info easily.
Virginia,
The plan to destabilize the Mideast in order to control it is well known. Bernard Lewis pushed it at the Bilderberger meetings, the Israelis have pushed the “Yinon” plan since the 80s to turn Sunni vs. Shia, the neocon Project for a New American Century has been pushing it (see excellent videos by Gen. Wesley Clark). Al Qaeda was started by the U.S. and used by it everywhere (the name means “the base” referring to the database of jihadists recruited by the CIA. Even Kissinger, the master Bilderberger, has publically recommend the breakup of states like Syrian and Iraq, it’s all about energy control in the Middle East, with the vast majority of natural gas and a lot of the remaining oil reserves controlled by the Central Asian powers Russia, Iran and Iraq. Is it surprising that John McCain met with ISIS leaders (captured on photo) right before ISIS came into creation? We live in a pathocracy controlled by evil entities representing the Bilerberger and Trilateralist Anglo-Amercian financial/industrialist/military/media establishment.
I’ve known almost all of those pieces. The level of connections to an overall plan had not been something I came across or put together. I am not surprised it is well known in some circles. No way it is well known by the American public. Or they put it in ‘conspiracy theory’. To the extent I have contemplated a larger scheme or plot to control sources of wealth, especially oil, Israel didn’t seem to fit into that focus. The land and destroying the Arabic power brings it into a different view. Anyone else interested in the ‘Yinon’ plan, it is better known as The Zionist Plan for the Middle East. Googling Yinan plan will get nothing. I found an unavailable document at Amazon but a comment from ’04 indicated there were sources at Google. There still are:https://www.google.com/search?q=Zionist+Plan+for+the+Middle+East&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8
This is part of the global ethnic holocaust executed by the ‘moneybags’, hoping they will be the last man standing.People need to hold on to their essential beliefs, have children,pass on these spiritual values.To stop reproducing means annihilation, which is just what these people want!
Much like Israel dod in the 70s…
amazing that GG and Scahill didn’t release this document, must be part of their treasure trove of money-makers, yes? then again, they did promise Snowden not to hurt the CIA (or DIA apparently)
I have not blogged at this site for some time. But this is essential reading, and needs to have as wide an audience as possible; therefore I am posting it here.
Further to my earlier comment: do you mind if I post to my own blog comments on your article and on the document?
http://wallacerunnymede.com/2015/05/23/smoking-gun-declassified-us-defence-intelligence-agency-document-on-us-authorities-and-their-support-for-daeshislamic-state/
Listen to an interview with Scott Horton here:
[audio src="http://dissentradio.com/radio/15_05_22_hoff.mp3" /]
The real threat, that we will always face, is our failure to control government. We now have a regime trying to control U$ with fear. This is only a test.
Corporatocracy, needs to know for sure that we are spineless, in defense of the Constitution for the United States of America, and our human rights. Test, 1 2 3.
Some of us learned that, Al CIA duh, is a Langley boogieman asset used to scare the public into surrender. (Langley is used here as a metonym for the CIA. The CIA is headquartered in Langley, Virginia, a few miles west of DC.)
Because an eight year old figured out, “Al CIA duh”, MSM now sells U$ an Al CIA duh 2.0 named I$I$, to scare U$ out of our money and our right to question government. We are forced to surrender our rights, to the fascist murderers that run the US from behind the ‘secret’ curtain. Eventually this curtain will open to display the NWO Fourth-Reich-Я-U$ show.
Secret government is by definition, a criminal enterprise.
IT serves the military-surveillance-police-state plutocracy.
Why would we fail to realize we are TV Zombies being sold the Islamic State as another fear premium false flag? TV is virtual reality hypnosis, not reality. Turn off corporate $ell-O-vision, keep the fear mongering MSM lies out of our minds.
Our gold remains here, our integrity and charity accompany us to Eternity. See you there.
Could American leaders be more frequently wrong about everything. They should listen to Srdja Trifkovic.
“2012 Defense Intelligence Agency document: West will facilitate rise of Islamic State “in order to isolate the Syrian regime’ ”
… just like we facilitated a Nazi/Oligarch putsch and regime in the Ukraine to isolate Russia, and just like we facilitated separatist forces in Yugoslavia to do likewise (and to turn the entire country of Kosovo into a giant US/EU military base for the same purpose).
It is all of a piece: global power. Who’s New World Order will rule the world and all its resources and wealth?
I just wrote for my blog a few days ago how Greek port authorities caught of the coast of Crete a UAE ship carrying some nice little surprises for…ISIS in Libya. GUESS who was sending them!…
http://300sploggers.blogspot.com/2015/05/isis-operating-in-greece-isis.html
https://comehomeamerica.wordpress.com/2015/05/24/straight-from-uncle-sams-mouth-isis-to-be-used-as-u-s-strategic-asset/
Encore une preuve que l amerique est gouverner par une équipe de branquignoles …
Why do we as Americans just roll over and let them rub this treason right in our faces. We should be rolling heads for this blatant LIE to start war, but then again Bush did set the precedent to make it okay.
I had this information explained to me back when the west was starting their invasion of Libya by a Canadian of Libyan descent.
He explained to me that their was NO civil war, it was a collection of extremists that formed the small rebel groups being bolstered by Wahhabi terrorists from surrounding territories. He went on to explain in rather good detail how Saudi Arabia, NATO, the USA, and world bank, were attacking the Libyan people for following the laws of their religion (gold dinar currency). I was surprised by his candid conversation and took the time to “read” about the factions and whom was supporting whom.
It really didn’t take that long to confirm his side of the story through press releases and public information, including the refusal of Gaddafi to let the world bank establish a central bank in Libya, and of course the well documented machinations of the Saudi American alliance.
The real tipoff about the whole proxy war was when the allies immediately tried to do the whole thing again in Syria, thank goodness that both China and Russia vetoed the second no fly zone attempt. That was the point when started noticing that the same individuals that were part of the extremist army in Libya began showing up in the ranks of the Syrian opposition, and was shocked when NATO sent millions in funding to a group that are essentially Al Qaeda.
This is the really interesting part, and I hope I haven’t lost you. After my own government sent MY tax money to Wahhabi extremists the national broadcaster the CBC ran a story on the evil Syrian regime, and how benevolent Canadians could be by supporting the FSA (free syrian army). I couldn’t believe what I was reading, or that the story was even being ran at all, seeing how it was blatantly false.
I decided to comment on the horrendous article and pulled up everything I had on the extremist army now operating in Syria. I wrote a well composed and informative comment, following all the comment section rules, was polite, and backed all my information with source links. To my surprise the comment was moderated, censored, blocked, from the Canadian public. I soon found out that before the Prime minister of Canada committed money troops to help assassinate Gaddaf, he hired a private moderation group to “moderate” Canadian comment sections, and because they are private Canadians would have to file a lawsuit to actually see what was being blocked, and why? No freedom of information requests.
I was a bit frusrated but decided to use their own moderation against them, using the premice that whatever they were blocking was essentially true.
With that in mind I wrote two comments, the first one was well written, followed all comment section rules, but carried the aforementioned information about the Wahhabi in Libya, the same goons in Syria, and asked why we were sending them money, and why was Obama sending them 400 tonnes of advanced weaponry?
The second comment supported the “official” narrative, BUT, was done in caps lock, I swore, used horrible puncuation, and please forgive me.. threw in a racial slur (sorry again).
I then set out to post both comments on 50 main stream media comment sections (nice round number). It was no shock to me that the first well written comment that pointed out the link between the west and the extremists was moderated 47 out of 50 times, while the second comment was allowed 50 out of 50 times. It was right then I knew in my heart that WE are being the proverbial “bad guys”, and that there was much more going on than we were being told by our government.
Of course in the weeks that followed Israel ran airstrikes against the Syrian lines that opened up a corridor for the nearly beaten extremist army, they rampaged up through Syria and into Iraq killing thousands and displacing ten times that number, where they finally stopped in Mosul and hooked up with the well armed and trained Iraq group.
What kinda made me take note when they hit Mosul was the fleet of long range artillery, LAVs, and half billion in hard currency that was left behind for them to aquire. This was mainly was because I had just read the American military brief that said the only thing that would help the Syrian rebels (aka Wahhabi extremists) was air support, long range strike capability, and or faster mobiltiy.
How outrageous and blatant can they be before people actually start READING?
I hope you found my little exercise on metadata gathering through moderation compelling enough to try it yourself.
Be safe and good luck out there…
Malo periculosam libertatem, quam quietum servitium.
In response to “His Master’s Voice” the media here in NZ has swamped all rational debate with sentiment over “asylum seekers” (of which only a proportion are genuine) and spreading lies, e.g. the numbers killed by the beleaguered Syrian state fighting a war of survival as compared to the numbers killed by ISIS who have been given an easy ride all the way by Sunni and Western covert support since they set themselves up.
